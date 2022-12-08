LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling

Bunny Drueke (right) knows what Brittany Griner's family is feeling after experiencing...
Bunny Drueke (right) knows what Brittany Griner's family is feeling after experiencing something similar when her son, Alex Drueke (right), was released from Russian captivity earlier this year.(Bunny Drueke)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday.

The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony.

One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too well what Griner’s loved ones are feeling today.

Bunny Drueke is Alex Drueke’s mom, one of two former military veterans taken prisoner of war by the Russians back in April. Drueke and his friend Andy Win spent more than 100 days in captivity.

The two veterans were released in mid-September. Both had volunteered their services and expertise to help Ukrainians fight the Russians. Alex Drueke’s mom, Bunny, recalls what she thought, felt, and what she is still feeling now that Alex is back home and healing. She says the joyous honeymoon will soon begin for the Griner family.

“Well, for us, it was like a honeymoon period,” said Drueke. “We were all so happy and we did a lot of laughing, smiling and hugging. We were just rejoicing together, touching each other because we had missed the touch and then as time went on, we all began to realize it had been a very scary, difficult, and painful journey for all of us.”

Brittney Griner spent nearly 300 days in captivity.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Officer-involved shooting.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

Latest News

NorthStar EMS is replenishing its numbers after losing personnel in recent years.
Northstar EMS sees rebound from recruiting efforts
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Source: WBRC video
Northstar EMS recruits graduate from EMT program
Source: WBRC video
Building partially collapses in Gadsden