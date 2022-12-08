LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police taking applications for annual Citizens Police Academy

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the annual Citizens Police Academy, which starts in February and runs through March. Tuscaloosa police say they started this about 10 years ago so the public can get a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes.

Veteran policeman Chief Deputy Sebo Sanders says there is no doubt the Citizens Police Academy has worked, benefitting the public at large so citizens can learn what they do, why they do it and perhaps come away with a better appreciation of the men and women in blue.

“We’ve had incidents before where we call on citizens to help us out in different cases, homicide cases and these are some of people who went through the academy,” said Sanders.

The actual start date in February hasn’t been set yet, but once the classes begin citizens will get to experience a ride-along, collect evidence to help solve a mock homicide investigation and spend a day at the firing range.

“There will be a little bit of training and how weapons are fired,” said Sanders. “Different organizations within the police department will be there to go over how the police department works everyday operations.”

The typical class has around 30 participants and dinner will be served for each class followed by graduation in March.

“We’re here in order to make the community better,” Sanders said. “You have to work within the community.”

Sanders says applications will be accepted until mid-January. Applicants must be 21 years old and must be a Tuscaloosa resident.

