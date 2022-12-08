LawCall
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate man charged with assault

Travis Lamont Swain is wanted by the Talladega County Sheriff's Office for assault.
Travis Lamont Swain is wanted by the Talladega County Sheriff's Office for assault.(Talladega County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive charged with assault.

Travis Lamont Swain, 37, is charged with second-degree assault. He is described as a 5′11″, 186 pound, Black male.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Swain is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at (334) 215-STOP or (833) AL1-STOP.

