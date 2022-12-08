Talladega County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate man charged with assault
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive charged with assault.
Travis Lamont Swain, 37, is charged with second-degree assault. He is described as a 5′11″, 186 pound, Black male.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Swain is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at (334) 215-STOP or (833) AL1-STOP.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.