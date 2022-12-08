LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: McKinley Hubbard

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKinley Hubbard!

McKinley is a senior at Brookwood High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is Team Captain of the volleyball and softball teams, a BHS Ambassador, and on the West Alabama FCA Leadership Team. In addition, she is the 2022 Tuscaloosa County Distinguished Young Woman. After high school, she will attend UAB on a softball scholarship.

McKinley, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Officer-involved shooting.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

Latest News

Source: WBRC
Rising Star: McKinley Hubbard
Rising rent prices starting to slow down
Project Christmas Morning volunteers.
Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Parker HS junior football player Dylan Twymon wants it all. He wants to go to college, play...
Plays That Matter: Parker HS Junior Dylan Twymon helping his community