Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKinley Hubbard!

McKinley is a senior at Brookwood High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is Team Captain of the volleyball and softball teams, a BHS Ambassador, and on the West Alabama FCA Leadership Team. In addition, she is the 2022 Tuscaloosa County Distinguished Young Woman. After high school, she will attend UAB on a softball scholarship.

McKinley, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

