Regions Bank offers tips to save you money following BWWB, Alabama Power rate increases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with ways to help you save on your utilities following those recent rate increases at Birmingham Water Works and Alabama Power.

Those rate increases coming at a tough time with inflation driving up the cost of nearly everything and the holiday season in full swing.

But Natalie Meeks with Regions Bank said you can save money on your utilities by getting creative.

She recommends installing water-saving fixtures like low-flow shower heads and toilets to save on your water bill.

She said washing your clothes in cold water and taking shorter showers can also put money in your pocket, along with fixing leaky faucets.

You can also consider turning off the water when shaving and brushing your teeth.

Meeks said while we’re experiencing these milder temperatures, open your windows instead of turning on fans or the AC if it gets too warm.

She also recommends hanging your laundry to dry saying that alone could save you three to five percent on your energy cost.

And experts said setting your thermostat to 68 degrees is one of the best ways to save money in the winter.

“If you can just look for creative ways to save money, right? So, look at every single bill that you have, and ask yourself, ‘What can I do to cut back on these costs? Can I turn my lights off throughout the day? Can I open my windows throughout the day? Can I not run water as much?’ Those little things, those little details can really go a long way,” Meeks said.

It’s also the holiday season, so Meeks recommends putting your lights and decorations on a timer.

But she said if you’re really struggling to make your payments, always reach out to your utility company to see if they offer any programs to help you cut down on costs.

