PARCA says a consolidated jail in Jefferson County could save you money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re digging deeper into recent talk of consolidating the Birmingham Jail, and some say doing that would save you money.

The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) did a study a while back on a metro jail in Jefferson County.

The PARCA study said Jefferson County may have more jails than any other major county in the U.S., which is why researchers said options like a metro or municipal jail could decrease liability, inefficiencies, and of course, expenses.

“Yes. This would be a cost-saving measure,” said Thomas Spencer with PARCA. He said most jails across the country are operated at the county level, with 80% of jails run by county sheriffs.

Spencer said doing so here in Jefferson County could lower operating costs like inmate medical care, food services, and mental health programs.

“The operation of a jail is one of the largest sources of liability for a city and for the employees and for the prisoners. And so, operating a safe and efficient jail is in the greater public interest and the interest of all city residents and county residents,” Spencer explained.

The PARCA report shows Jefferson County has 18 municipal jails, many of which are aging and in need of serious repair or replacement.

Spencer said the combined capacity of the jails far exceeds the number of inmates.

“These municipal prisoners…it’s being encouraged that they be released on bail for minor offenses. So, there’s excess capacity in jails. Cities would be able to save money potentially by closing their jail facilities and sharing those services with other jurisdictions,” Spencer said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said he’s in favor of a centralized jail.

Police officials in Birmingham and other surrounding cities have also expressed willingness to host inmates from neighboring cities, but there’s no official word on when, or if, this metro jail will actually happen.

