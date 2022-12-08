Northstar EMS sees rebound from recruiting efforts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama has some new first responders, some new graduates that will help fill what’s become a serious situation with healthcare.

The industry has lost workers to COVID-19, resignations, and people leaving the business. Northstar EMS got creative and took matters into its own hands to recoup the losses and it’s paid off.

Northstar started recruiting in August and ended up with 15 potential candidates, applicants who enrolled in an eight-week course to become certified EMTs. By the time graduation rolled around, 10 made it through.

There are 50 emergency calls per day just in Tuscaloosa County, around a hundred or so statewide, it is all the more reason why Northstar needed to restock its roster in a hurry. The company lost nearly half of its team mainly due to COVID, according to operations manager Edgar Calloway.

“We lost one employe and, as a matter of fact, he’s on a transplant list at in Birmingham from getting COVID,” said Calloway.

Bethany Tooley is a newly minted EMT who answered the call.

“I always wanted to be in the medical field,” Tooley said. “It was an opportunity to earn while you learn, get paid while you go to school. If it wasn’t for this program, I probably wouldn’t be able to do this.”

And ‘school’ took place right here at headquarters in August.

“And so now, all the doors are opening up for me,” she said.

Although Northstar is still far short of where it was before COVID in terms of personnel, at least three more recruiting classes in 2023 are in the works.

“It’s one of the best programs we’ve ever done to be honest with you. The intensity of the training made them better,” Calloway said.

Northstar feels it’s headed in the right direction with its recruitment strategy, one that’s not unique to Tuscaloosa.

“This is a nationwide program. You can look in California or New York,” he said.

What COVID took away, Bethany Tooley saw an opportunity and is now in the driver’s seat of a new career.

Edgar Calloway says the next class begins in January. They haven’t set a date yet but hope to have at least 20 potential candidates sign up.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.