New lawsuit claims funeral home unlawfully disposed of, mutilated, moved body of ex-New Orleans Saint, Glenn Foster Jr.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new lawsuit was filed on the one-year anniversary of ex-NFL player Glenn Foster Jr.’s death.

An attorney with the law firm says the suit alleges a funeral home unlawfully disposed of, mutilated and moved Foster Jr.’s body. The suit alleges the funeral home also destroyed his brain without consent or authorization.

The complaint was filed by Foster Jr.’s widow.

Below is a release sent from the law firm:

