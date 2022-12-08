Mike Behind the Mic: Susan Notter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, we’re getting educated on chocolate.

Renowned pastry chef and expert chocolatier Susan Notter joins Mike Dubberly to give some insight into the intricacies of the culinary art of making award winning chocolate and pastry goodies. The native of England, Susan has traveled the world learning her craft and has won numerous honors, awards and medals in international competitions, the Culinary Olympics and was even on the winning team in the Halloween Wars on the Food Network. Susan now calls Alabama home and has her own shop in Pelham.

