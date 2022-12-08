Hoover looking for more tech-based companies

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is looking to become a tech hub and bring in new tech-based businesses.

Hoover is already home to a number of tech-based companies, but they are looking to expand and transform certain areas to new places where people can not only work but live and play as well.

Right now, the main targets are information technology, life sciences, and corporate headquarters.

City leaders are taking a deeper dive and examining Meadow Brook Corporate Park and Inverness Center North off Highway 280 to figure out what’s needed to attract more tech-based workers to these spots.

A recruiting move Greg Knighton, the economic development manager for the city of Hoover, said will ultimately help schools.

“Anything we do to improve and raise property values and create new real property opportunities in the area,” Knighton said. “It bolsters our education system, which is a critical component of bringing in talent, people are looking for very good school systems.”

City leaders said there are large office buildings available for lease within those areas on Highway 280.

