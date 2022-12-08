First Alert for dense fog this morning; Very warm temperatures Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! The big story this morning is the foggy conditions across the state. All of us are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. You might want to allow extra time to get to your destination this morning. Temperatures this morning remain very warm with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly cloudy sky. A stalled front to our north is keeping most of the rain in Tennessee this morning and for most of today. We are looking at a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. With some sunshine showing up along and south of I-20, we are looking at another day of very warm temperatures. Yesterday we saw highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuscaloosa actually tied their record high temperature for December 7th of 79°F set back in 1951. We could be close to tying record high temperatures this afternoon! We are forecasting highs to climb back into the mid to upper 70s with southwest winds between 5-15 mph. Rain chances today will end up very isolated at 10-20%. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will end up mostly dry with temperatures cooling down into the upper 60s by 7 PM with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Showers Return Tomorrow: The stalled front to our north will begin to push south as we head into tomorrow morning. It will be another warm start to the day with temperatures near 60°F. Patchy dense fog can’t be ruled out again. The placement of tomorrow’s cold front will determine who sees rain and who ends up mostly dry. Some models keep the front to the north limiting our rain chances, but a few models show a southerly push producing scattered showers across Central Alabama. We could be waking up with rain tomorrow morning, so make sure you tune in to Good Day Alabama for the latest details. We are looking at a 40%-50% chance for showers tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will likely trend drier by Friday evening and Friday night as most of the moisture moves east of us. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: The latest forecast is showing a mostly dry Saturday with rain possible Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll likely start Saturday morning slightly cooler with a wide range in temperatures. Areas north of Birmingham could end up in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Areas south of I-20 could end up warmer in the upper 50s and lower 60s. I’ve lowered our rain chance for Saturday to 20-30%. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Our next chance for rain may not develop until late Saturday night into Sunday as a weak cold front pushes into the area. Rain will be possible Sunday morning, but we will likely end up mostly dry Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Sunday will likely start out in the upper 50s and warm into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chance Sunday morning around 40-50%. Rainfall totals will likely end up light with most of us recording a quarter of an inch of rain or less.

Mostly Dry and Slightly Cooler Early Next Week: Next Monday and Tuesday will end up mostly dry with slightly cooler temperatures. We will remain well above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 58°F/39°F, so we will end up 10-15 degrees above average. We will likely remain dry, but we will hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower Monday and Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky.

Strong Cold Front Expected Next Week: Long range models continue to support the idea of a strong cold front impacting the Southeast next Tuesday through Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat for parts of Louisiana, eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi next Monday and Tuesday. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see strong or severe storms across Central Alabama, but it does look wet as we head into next Wednesday and Thursday. Models show the cold front slowing down as it approaches Alabama with warmer temperatures in west Alabama vs east Alabama. We will likely see heavy rain and thunderstorms during this time period. Once the cold front moves through, we will likely trend significantly colder by the end of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s and 30s. I think we will have a better idea on the setup and timing of this storm system over the weekend. Check back for frequent updates on this site and on WBRC Fox 6 News.

