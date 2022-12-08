Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Birmingham company is expanding remote drug testing to help with drug addiction recovery.

You can do the remote drug testing anywhere without having to take a urine sample. It is saliva based and it can be configured through an app.

The owner of clearMINDnow says the idea started after remote COVID-19 testing came out in the past couple years. Their mission is to help families work with recovering addicts in a way that keeps their dignity.

“Being able to do it based on saliva collection of the oral fluids and not urine and then having the program and platform wrapped around that is just a real game changer,” said Executive Director of Birmingham Recovery Center Ian Henyon.

You are able to take the test anywhere at any time.

Addiction recovery is close to the heart of the creator Liz Read.

“It is something that my family has been through. And we really thought we were the only ones until we realized that it’s, again, such a common thing. And it’s not anything to be ashamed of,” Read said. Both families and rehabilitation centers like Birmingham Recovery Center and The Foundry are beginning to use clearMINDnow. They have a couple different uses.

“For our telehealth IOP program where clients can’t come to our building geographically, but we need a way to provide them an additional level of accountability. The second thing will be for people that are completing our program, and their families still want them to have the accountability of a urine drug screen. The family is not harassing people like, ‘Hey, I need you go in the bathroom and, and urinate into a cup’, right? This is this is a saliva based system. So it’s just going in your mouth,” Henyon said.

It is also convenient to complete while at a job.

“It takes time to go to a lab and sit and then try to get back to work. You can also do at home testing. But that’s so confrontational. [This] takes about 15 minutes. [You] use your phone and the saliva kit, and it just walks you through the entire process,” Read said. Read said it is 99% accurate and is stored and shared all in the app in a secure way.

“If someone happens to have reuse, they don’t always feel comfortable asking for help. That can be signaled within our our testing platform. And then they can partner with their therapist or case managers, their place of treatment,” Read said.

