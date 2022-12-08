LawCall
Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide

When police arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that came to rest after hitting a fence. Inside the vehicle, police found 32-year-old Kiara Holcomb of Birmingham suffering multiple gunshot wounds.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022.

At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that came to rest after hitting a fence. Inside the vehicle, police found 32-year-old Kiara Holcomb of Birmingham suffering multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Authorities believe Holcombe was leaving the home when a masked gunman approached her vehicle and fired multiple rounds. Detectives believe Holcomb was targeted.

Police believe the suspect got into a car and left the scene. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

