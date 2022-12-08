LawCall
Birmingham City Council approves ARPA funds for an affordable housing trust fund

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is investing in more affordable housing, approving millions of dollars for a trust fund to continue new housing construction across the city.

On Tuesday, the city council approved $10 million for an affordable housing trust fund, which city leaders said promotes equity and access to homeownership. City leaders said the money can be used as a bargaining chip to get more money from city, federal, corporate, and private sources.

Leaders are researching trust fund models across the country looking for best practices.

In one example, the City of Philadelphia was able to leverage $14 million in outside funding for its affordable housing projects using just a few million from the city’s housing trust fund.

“We have deployed $1 million to support affordable homeownership through a partnership with NCRC. They’re a national housing partner,” said Amelia Muller with the City of Birmingham.

“We’re essentially leveraging ARPA dollars to secure private investment to lower the cost of homeownership for residents of Birmingham,” Muller explained.

City leaders said the details of the affordable housing trust fund are going to take some time to work out, but Tuesday’s vote allows them the resources to plan how to most effectively subsidize affordable housing.

