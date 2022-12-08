LawCall
Actress’ death a reminder for the importance of routine cancer screenings

Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner, died at 71 not long after she was diagnosed with cancer.
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent death of actress Kirstie Alley serves as reminder of the life-saving importance of cancer screenings.

Allie had been diagnosed with colon cancer before she died.

Doctors recommend people get screened for colon cancer, regardless of their family history or if they have symptoms. Otherwise, doctors say, patients may not know they have it until it’s too late.

The current guidelines suggest anyone 45 years and older to get some type of screening, like a colonoscopy, at least once every 10 years.

If you have a family history, you should start sooner at age 40 or younger.

“I think it was great recently when Ryan Reynolds, who obviously is a famous actor, underwent a colonoscopy. He just turned 45 and he had several pre-cancerous polyps. He had no symptoms, didn’t know it had them. The doctor very clearly reminded him that this may have saved his life,” said Dr. Robert Loudon, Medical Director at Grandview Endoscopy Center. “I just had my colonoscopy this week actually. We practice what we preach! It’s just super important to get this done. It’s such a preventable cancer if we find those polyps and take them out.”

Dr. Loudon said if you have symptoms of blood, change in your bowel habits, abdominal pain, or weight loss, you need to see your doctor.

