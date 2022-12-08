LawCall
2 people injured after 18-wheeler runs off road and into a parking lot

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a 18-wheeler lost control and swung through a parking lot.

It happened at the Cherokee County Health and Rehab facility. The Centre Fire Department says when the the 18-wheeler left the roadway it struck multiple cars in the parking lot, trapping two people inside a car.

Through the combined efforts of the Cherokee County Rescue Service, Atrium Floyd EMS, multiple law enforcement agencies, and the wrecker services, officials were able to use heavy extrication equipment to remove the victims from the car.

There was also some damage to a wall of the facility and four people were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation.

