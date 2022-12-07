The White Shadow Pizza from Slice and Brew
Published: Dec. 7, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What makes a White Shadow Pizza standout? Slice drops the recipe below so you can try it for yourself.
Olive oil garlic base
Caramelized onions
Portabellas mushrooms
House blend cheese
Feta
Bake at 550 until crust edges are brown
Top with Truffle oil after baking.
