The White Shadow Pizza from Slice and Brew

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What makes a White Shadow Pizza standout? Slice drops the recipe below so you can try it for yourself.

Olive oil garlic base

Caramelized onions

Portabellas mushrooms

House blend cheese

Feta

Bake at 550 until crust edges are brown

Top with Truffle oil after baking.

