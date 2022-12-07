Walker County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a church van in Sipsey Al.

It happened Thursday December 1 at Pisgah Baptist Church. Surveillance video shows two people in masks.

Walker County looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft (Pisgah Baptist Church)

Officials say they have some leads but no arrests have been made.

