Walker County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a church van in Sipsey Al.

It happened Thursday December 1 at Pisgah Baptist Church. Surveillance video shows two people in masks.

Officials say they have some leads but no arrests have been made.

