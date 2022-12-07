Walker County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a church van in Sipsey Al.
It happened Thursday December 1 at Pisgah Baptist Church. Surveillance video shows two people in masks.
Officials say they have some leads but no arrests have been made.
