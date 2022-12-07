LawCall
Tuscaloosa homicide investigation at apartment complex

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday evening, Dec. 6.

Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of 33rd Street East at 6:11 p.m. on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male had been fatally shot.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is responding and will release any further information.

