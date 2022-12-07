Trussville doctor accused of human trafficking now charged with child porn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, who was charged with first-degree human trafficking of a minor, has now been charged with three counts of child pornography possession.

Earla was served the new warrants this week and is being held without bond.

Blount County investigators previously said Earla touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately, sent her sexual text messages, and attempted to meet her at a hotel in exchange for money.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners voted in October to immediately suspend Earla’s medical license.

