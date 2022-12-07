Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season.

This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7, courtesy of the Princeton Baptist Medical Center family.

Project Christmas Morning. (Source: Princeton Baptist Medical Center)

Thank you to the kind employees for their love and generosity!

