Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Project Christmas Morning volunteers.
Project Christmas Morning volunteers.(Source: Princeton Baptist Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season.

This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7, courtesy of the Princeton Baptist Medical Center family.

Project Christmas Morning.
Project Christmas Morning.(Source: Princeton Baptist Medical Center)

Thank you to the kind employees for their love and generosity!

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

