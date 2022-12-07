Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who told them that a teenage relative had been shot and transported to Children’s Hospital.

At last check, the victim is in stable condition.

A WBRC FOX6 News photographer is at the scene. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.