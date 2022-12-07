Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who told them that a teenage relative had been shot and transported to Children’s Hospital.

At last check, the victim is in stable condition.

A WBRC FOX6 News photographer is at the scene. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

