Plays That Matter: Parker HS Junior Dylan Twymon helping his community

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parker High School junior football player Dylan Twymon wants it all. He wants to go to college, play football, earn his degree, and get a successful job. Sounds like what we all want. So Dylan is not so different, but to build his resume, he is also doing a lot of community work and getting involved to help others.

“This is what my parents raised me to be,” said Twymon. “No matter how dark the road is, you got to keep your head on straight, and walk that straight and narrow road. That’s my message to my school mates.”

He plays center on the Thundering Herds offensive line, and he loves football. He also loves to serve, and that makes Dylan Twymon the ideal WBRC FOX6 Plays That Matter candidate.

