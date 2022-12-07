Mpox public health emergency declaration to end in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Department of Health and Human Services will not renew the emergency declaration for Monkeypox, now known as Mpox, when it expires in January of 2023.

Here in Alabama, the state has seen 108 cases to date, but recently has seen a significant decrease in cases.

Wesley Willieford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Department of Health. He said it has been a while since the county has seen a new case of Mpox. He said the vaccine and the community most impacted are the reason for the sharp decline in cases.

“I think that speaks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, the engagement of the communities that have been affected by Mpox, and we’ve seen people really go out to get vaccinated and take care of each other,” said Willieford.

Willieford said its hard to determine what the future will look like for Mpox. He hopes we may see sporadic cases, but not at a large scale level again.

The vaccines have proven to be effective, but health officials are unsure how long the protection will last.

“Some of the old vaccines that this is based off of, almost gave lifelong protection and with this new vaccination, we still don’t know if it gives lifelong protection or if it gives lifelong protection to monkeypox,” said Willieford.

Vaccines are still available for at risk individuals. You can schedule your appointment here.

