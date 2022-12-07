LawCall
Man wanted for attempted murder of police officer captured

Brian Keith Beasley
Brian Keith Beasley(Moody Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department says the man wanted for attempted murder of police officer has been captured.

Brian Keith Beasley was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The U. S. Marshal’s Task Force assisted Moody PD in the capture of Beasley.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

