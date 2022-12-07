LawCall
Human remains found in woods in Talladega Co.

Triple shooting in Stanly County leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Munford AL Tuesday.

The remains were found on Swinford Lane. Investigators determined that they had been at the location for a long time.

The remains will be sent to the ALabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death and identification.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

