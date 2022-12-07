Police looking for suspects after man shot multiple times at apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are currently looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed while visiting friends at an apartment complex on 33rd Street in what is the county’s 21st homicide this year.

Tuscaloosa Police homicide investigators say the victim was 22-year-old Larry Maddix, Jr. The shooting happened last night shortly after 6:00 at the Hodo Haven Apartments. Investigators say Maddix had been shot multiple times.

The shooting took place on a bottom floor apartment, according to police. Authorities say they feel they’re getting close to what the motive was. Violent Crimes Unit Commander Captain Jack Kennedy says Larry Maddix was visiting friends at the apartment.

“Without getting into too many details, there was some type of verbal argument,” Kennedy said. “Possibly until we locate a few more people and get their sides of the story, I don’t want to get into it, but there was a verbal argument outside the apartment, possibly over drugs and alcohol, that apparently escalated to gun violence.”

Kennedy says they have a few good leads but no arrest yet in the case.

