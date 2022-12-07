Greene County cities receive much-needed grant to make sewer, water upgrades

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The water systems in two Greene County cities are about to get major upgrades and repair work.

Eutaw has received a state grant worth more than $5 million to make drastic improvements to its water system and Boligee’s.

The actual grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is $5.6 million. Eutaw city leaders say every bit of that will be used for sewer and water upgrades.

This is significant because it impacts hundreds of residents. Boligee struggled to maintained its water system with aging pipes and frequent water leaks with no revenue coming in to fix it. Boligee’s water system has now consolidated with Eutaw’s.

To break it all down, $3 million or so will go for improvements for sewer infrastructure and the remaining $2+ million to improve the drinking water.

“The first part of the $5.6 million, that will address our most critical issue - that being the lagoon. Our lift stations have only one pump and that’s going to allow us to investigate where our problems are and that will allow to investigate our water loss. Our water loss went from about 70% to about 35% in the past 18 months, so we’re actively working on that. The average is 12,” said Eutaw PIO Corey Martin.

Martin says this is a step-by-step process. This is the start of a 5-year project and will likely end up being a $30 million project.

