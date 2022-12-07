LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Greene County cities receive much-needed grant to make sewer, water upgrades

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The water systems in two Greene County cities are about to get major upgrades and repair work.

Eutaw has received a state grant worth more than $5 million to make drastic improvements to its water system and Boligee’s.

The actual grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is $5.6 million. Eutaw city leaders say every bit of that will be used for sewer and water upgrades.

This is significant because it impacts hundreds of residents. Boligee struggled to maintained its water system with aging pipes and frequent water leaks with no revenue coming in to fix it. Boligee’s water system has now consolidated with Eutaw’s.

To break it all down, $3 million or so will go for improvements for sewer infrastructure and the remaining $2+ million to improve the drinking water.

“The first part of the $5.6 million, that will address our most critical issue - that being the lagoon. Our lift stations have only one pump and that’s going to allow us to investigate where our problems are and that will allow to investigate our water loss. Our water loss went from about 70% to about 35% in the past 18 months, so we’re actively working on that. The average is 12,” said Eutaw PIO Corey Martin.

Martin says this is a step-by-step process. This is the start of a 5-year project and will likely end up being a $30 million project.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Stocks.
Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III of...
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead

Latest News

Dog and cat generic
Shelby Humane announces it has reached max capacity
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw’s recovery continues one week after tornado
Source: WBRC video
Alabaster Police increasing presence at shopping centers
Source: WBRC video
City leaders pushing additional funding to continue Carraway demolition