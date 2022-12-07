First Alert for occasional showers north of I-20 Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We remain in an unsettled weather pattern with a stalled front to our north. Along the front, we are watching showers and a few thunderstorms spread from west to east all the way from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with the bulk of the rain in northern Mississippi, far north Alabama, and Tennessee. A few showers will be possible this morning and into the afternoon and evening hours for areas along and north of I-20. The greatest chance to see rain today includes Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Areas farther south could see a few showers, but it’ll end up mostly dry this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are nearly 20-25 degrees above average with most of us in the 60s. We should be in the upper 30s for December 7th! It is going to be a warm and slightly muggy day with highs climbing into the mid 70s. We will likely end up 2-4 degrees shy of tying our record high temperatures today for Anniston, Birmingham, and Tuscaloosa. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will likely remain mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain mainly north of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper to mid 60s by 7-8 PM.

Mostly Dry and Warm Thursday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. I can’t rule out the chance for patchy fog tonight into tomorrow morning. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 9 AM tomorrow morning. The stalled front to our north will likely lift northwards keeping most of the rain along the Tennessee and Alabama border. I think the big story tomorrow is the warm temperatures. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 70s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. A few spots could heat up into the upper 70s! We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower to the north, but most of us will end up dry. I think there’s a chance we will see some decreasing clouds tomorrow afternoon giving us a partly cloudy sky and some sunshine. Tomorrow will likely end up as our warmest day of the week. Record high temperatures for December 8th are in the 79°F-80°F range, so we may end up just a few degrees shy of tying or breaking records tomorrow afternoon.

Cold Front Slides South Friday into Saturday: Friday morning will likely end up warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out once again with a small chance for a few showers. The stalled boundary to our north may dip farther south Friday afternoon and evening giving us a 40% chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures on Friday are forecast to climb into the lower 70s. Temperatures Saturday morning will depend on where the cold front is located. Areas north of the front could easily drop into the 40s and 50s. Areas farther south may end up warmer in the upper 50s. We are forecasting slightly cooler temperatures with most of us in the lower 50s on Saturday morning with an isolated shower possible. The first half of Saturday may end up mostly dry and cloudy with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Our long-range models hint that another round of showers will likely push into Central Alabama Saturday evening into Sunday morning. We will introduce a 50% chance for rain on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Next Week: Long range models are hinting at a big weather pattern change for the middle part of next week. We will likely stay warm next Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. Rain and storm chances may increase ahead of a strong cold front next Tuesday into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a threat for strong storms to our west next Tuesday, December 13th. We could see strong storms impact Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the timing and intensity of these storms remains uncertain this far out in time. It is looking likely that once this cold front sweeps through the Southeast, temperatures could drop well below average with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s for the end of next week.

Rainfall Potential: Rainfall totals over the next 3-5 days will likely end up around a quarter of an inch or less for areas along and south of I-20. The higher totals will occur in north Alabama where rainfall totals could add up around 0.5″-1″. Another round of rain will be likely for the middle part of next week where rainfall totals could add up around 0.5″-1″ for most of Central Alabama.

