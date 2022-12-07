Feeling sick? UAB eMedicine connects you to care through your phone, computer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a way you can get access to medical advice if you’re sick, without ever leaving your home.

UAB eMedicine connects you with care using telehealth technology from your phone or computer.

UAB eMedicine offers two types of online urgent care for things like a cold, flu, COVID, pink eye, sinus infection and more.

You can choose to complete an online questionnaire for $25, or you can choose an on-demand video visit, which allows you to speak face-to-face with a provider for $59.

It’s all in an effort to keep you home, away from the emergency room or an urgent care waiting room.

“The less you’re out when you’re sick, the better. This actually has a huge advantage for patients and for society,” said Dr. Eric Wallace, UAB eMedicine Medical Director. “If you’re there taking a room in the emergency room, that’s somebody who is really sick that cannot get in because they have to wait. We need to really reserve the emergency rooms and urgent cares for people that have to be seen in person. If there’s any way possible to do it online, it’s really the right thing to do.”

If you actually do need to go to the emergency room, the questionnaire will notify you to seek additional care based on your answers.

The questionnaire has been available since 2015, but it’s grown in popularity recently with 550 patients using it just last month.

Click here to access UAB eMedicine.

