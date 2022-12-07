Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama.

Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate.

38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. 56-year-old George William “Billy” Easterling was sentenced to 22 months. 30-year-old Tyler Easterling to 20 months. 77-year-old Jim Easterling was sentenced to three years home confinement after the court determined that jail time would be “extremely detrimental” to his declining health. Jim Easterling was also fined $8000 for running an illegal gambling operation.

Several women in the Easterling family were also found guilty of crimes of involvement and sentenced to probation.

According to the Dept. of Justice, “The court determined that the illegal conduct involved animal fighting on an “exceptional scale” and imposed sentences which reflect the unusual cruelty of a business model that relies on the death or injury of thousands of birds for entertainment and profit.”

Animal Wellness Action reports that the Easterling fighting ring is part of a large and very profitable network of bird fighting spanning across the state and across the country.

