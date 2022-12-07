City leaders pushing additional funding to continue Carraway demolition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city council voted on Tuesday to give the Carraway project developers an additional $3.7 million in funding.

While no one on the council doubted the project’s “transcendent nature,” some questioned why additional funds were needed.

In a recent budget and finance committee of the whole, Councilwoman Valeria Abbott brought up her concerns.

“What would happen if we decided we didn’t want to give you any more money,” asked councilwoman Abbott.

“Our current demolition contract would end when he finishes phase one and we would let him go home,” said one developer.

“So the rest of the demolition wouldn’t happen,” asked Abbott.

“It would not happen,” said the project developer.

“And all those crumbling buildings would just continue to crumble,” uttered Abbott.

That reality is why the Mayor asked the council to approve the request.

“I want to be very clear about this. What this money is for, it supports the demolition of blighted properties to make way for affordable and other quality housing, which is in explicit use for ARPA funds,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The additional funds were necessary because developers say some of the buildings they originally wanted to preserve proved too far gone. Regardless Druid Hills Neighborhood President Charlie L. Williams Jr. stresses the community and the city are worth the additional investment.

“The Druid Hills neighborhood, the Northside community, the city of Birmingham, we are worth this investment. To see the demolition completed at this site. We are worth the investment to see the fulfillment of all the plans we have worked for, not just for six years, but for 20 plus years.”

Demolition is going on now, and the Mayor doesn’t believe the developers will need any additional funding for the demolition.

