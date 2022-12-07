LawCall
BPD: Shots fired at officers executing narcotics search warrant

BPD officers shot at while executing narcotics search warrant at a residence.
BPD officers shot at while executing narcotics search warrant at a residence.(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 7, Birmingham Police Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 6000 block of Princeton Avenue.

Police say as officers began to enter the residence, shots were fired at the officers. They did not return fire.

No one was injured.

Police say at least two people, a man and a woman, were in the home. Both were arrested.

Authorities are still processing the scene.

“You never know when you approach a vehicle or home, or execute a search warrant, what you may encounter. This is an example of what our officers deal with every day,” said BPD Chief Scott Thurmond.


