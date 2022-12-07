Birmingham reveals spending plan for American Recovery Act funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has approved its spending plan for the city’s $40,774,820 from the American Recovery Plan Act.

The money will be used for an affordable housing trust fund, healthy food initiatives, grant matches, and other projects.

“These dollars will be transformational for our city,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “Thanks to the support of our city council, we will be able to further build up our communities and support our residents and businesses in a number of ways.”

The Birmingham City Council approved the following spending allocations:

$7,128,048 for competitive grant matches to secure additional resources for the city $3,946,772 for administrative costs to retain an experienced consulting firm to provide the support required to ensure compliance with federal regulations while maximizing beneficial uses of ARPA dollars in the city $10,000,000 for an affordable housing trust fund that would allow for the long-term planning and implementation of efforts to leverage city, federal, corporate and philanthropic funding to continue and accelerate the construction of new housing across Birmingham $1,000,000 for healthy food initiatives to remove barriers to food access, advance equity, and build capacity through strategic investments in Birmingham’s local food system $15,000,000 for an Enterprise Resource Planning system that will modernize and integrate many of the city’s business processes and systems $3,700,000 to support the demolition of blighted properties at the Carraway redevelopment site to make way for affordable and other quality housing

The $40.8 million is part of the more than $140 million in federal funding the city received from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“This is another step in a positive direction,” Woodfin said. “I grew up in North Birmingham and was born in Carraway. Knowing there has been 30-plus years of disinvestment and under investment in the north corridor, this plan for progress is very exciting.”

