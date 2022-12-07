Birmingham reveals spending plan for American Recovery Act funding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has approved its spending plan for the city’s $40,774,820 from the American Recovery Plan Act.
The money will be used for an affordable housing trust fund, healthy food initiatives, grant matches, and other projects.
“These dollars will be transformational for our city,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “Thanks to the support of our city council, we will be able to further build up our communities and support our residents and businesses in a number of ways.”
The Birmingham City Council approved the following spending allocations:
The $40.8 million is part of the more than $140 million in federal funding the city received from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
“This is another step in a positive direction,” Woodfin said. “I grew up in North Birmingham and was born in Carraway. Knowing there has been 30-plus years of disinvestment and under investment in the north corridor, this plan for progress is very exciting.”
