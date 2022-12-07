LawCall
BCSO: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Moon says one suspect is dead. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office were involved.

The shooting happened on the west side of the county.

No deputies or police officers were injured, according to Moon.

ALEA is conducting the investigation.

