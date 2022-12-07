LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Average Alabama Power bills expected to go up $22.81 in January 2023

Alabama Power rate increase
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced yet another increase to customer power bills on Tuesday. The adjustment will be seen on the January 2023 bill.

It is the third adjustment for Alabama Power customers just this year. In July, they announced a $6 average increase; last month, a $10 average increase and now another increase nearing around $7 on average. An Alabama Power representative says this increase is different than the past two.

The utility says while the last two increases were based on increasing fuel costs, this one comes as a result of their yearly evaluation of costs and needs and say it’s going to cost more to follow federal regulations.

So starting in January 2023, your rate will be higher than normal. Alabama Power says for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, the increase will be $6.81.

“This is not something that we want to do as a company but it’s something that we have to do to maintain service, keep the safety and reliability in place, meet our federal mandates and serve customers in the way that they deserve and expect,” said Michelle Tims with Alabama Power.

Plenty of other utility companies are increasing their rates too and eventually, all the bills add up and customers are feeling it.

Meghan Hancock says the rate increase was unexpected.

“I’m actually a first-time home owner and so it can be really expensive with all the other bills and then when the companies start increasing the bills over and over, it just gets super expensive,” she said.

The bills will add up even more next month for those who use Alabama Power, Birmingham Water Works, and Jefferson County Sewer.

An average customer will spend an extra $2.70 for sewer, $1.55 for water, and $22.81 for power each month. It all adds up to $27.02 more this coming January than last January. That’s $324.72 more in 2023 for the same water and power in 2022.

Depending on your size of home, billing program, and usage, those dollar amounts can fluctuate.

The Alabama Public Service Commission who approved the third Alabama Power rate increase said they plan on following up with our request and sending a statement on Wednesday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Stocks.
Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III of...
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead

Latest News

Birmingham leaders respond to speculation over future of jail
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails
Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Alabama Power rate increase
Alabama Power rate increase
Birmingham leaders respond to speculation over future of jail
Birmingham leaders respond to speculation over future of jail