Alabaster Police increasing presence at shopping centers

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - As holiday shopping continues, many law enforcement agencies in Shelby County are taking steps to make sure citizens are safe.

Every year around this time Alabaster PD increases their presence at big shopping centers like the Alabaster Promenade.

They do this by adding multiple patrol units, having officers walking in and out of stores, and using plain clothed officers that mainly work inside the stores.

Capt. Grant Humphries said they just do it to observe what’s going on in the store and those guys in plain clothes allow them to have eyes in the store without having a uniform.

“We do get those questions of why so many police are here, is there a problem but we just ensure them it’s for your safety and a good shopping experience,” Humphries said.

When it comes to shopping safety, Capt. Humphries said to never leave anything unattended.

“Just know your surroundings when you get to the shopping center, always lock your door, don’t leave your valuables in plain sight always lock those away in your trunk or console of some type,” Humphries said.

If you see any suspicious activity, Capt. Humphries said do not hesitate to call 911.

