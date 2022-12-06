What to do if your flight is canceled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More Americans are traveling compared to recent years.

According to PwC’s annual Holiday Outlook, 46% will travel by plane, despite ongoing airline problems, such as delays, cancellations and lost luggage.

Travel Agent and owner of MaryDeeTravel, Mary Dee Patrick, said to check in early and sign up for text alerts with the airline.

“Start before you ever even travel,” Patrick said. “Because they can update you before you ever go to the airport.”

Patrick suggested to not skip buying trip insurance.

“When a flight is canceled or delayed to where you miss a connector some of those things can be reimbursed if you have trip cancellation insurance,” Patrick explained.

Your credit cards may also have travel insurance built in.

Where you purchase a plane ticket can also help.

Travel Journalist, Tonya Fitzpatrick, with World Footprints said she preferred to book directly with airlines or via a travel agent.

“You have more responsiveness from customer service agents with the airlines versus with a third-party site,” Fitzpatrick explained.

If you buy a ticket with a third-party site, you’ll have to work with their customer service instead of the airline you’re flying with. Be sure to read the fine print.

Airlines can provide hotel rooms and get you on another flight, even if it’s with a different carrier. They can also give food vouchers, among other vouchers but you have to move fast and ask for what you want.

Patrick said to go to any desk agent with your airline and also call customer service while you wait in line.

Fitzpatrick said social media is her go-to.

“I’ll start complaining. I have found every single time that my queries, my concerns are addressed in very short order,” Fitzpatrick said.

Patrick said to get to the airport at least two to three hours before your flight which should give you enough time to sort through options should any problem arise.

