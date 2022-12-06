Tuscaloosa police investigating after homemade road spikes found near North River Yacht Club

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have launched a criminal investigation involving alleged road spikes near the North River Yacht Club parking lot. Investigators say the homemade spikes were deliberately sprinkled about because there was a Christmas party going on inside the clubhouse.

This all happened Saturday night around 7:40, according to Tuscaloosa police, that road spikes were spotted in the road near the North River Yacht Clubhouse, a clubhouse hosting the Warrior Met Coal Christmas party.

Tuscaloosa police investigator captain Kip Hart says 6 vehicles were damaged by the spikes, homemade road spikes dropped in the roadway near the North River Yacht Clubhouse. It was during this time when the Warrior Met Coal company hosted a Christmas party for employees, employees who had apparently not joined the union strike that’s lasted more than 600 days and counting.

“Unfortunately, some of these vehicles had their tires punctured and at this time we’re investigating whether it’s related to incidents involving striking miners and we don’t have any direct proof that it did,” said Capt. Hart.

The spikes are made of metal, welded together. Capt. Hart says what troubles him more than anything is the fact this could have ended up being a far more serious situation besides flat tires.

“It’s definitely a possibility, yes. I don’t think they would have gotten very far given but if you stepped on it, it could have caused damage to your body,” said Capt. Hart.

Meantime, the investigation is well underway, a process that could take a while because they’re looking at surveillance video.

“We’re currently seeing if there’s any video from security cameras that might’ve captured the suspect’s vehicle and we’re asking if anyone who did not report a damaged vehicle let us know so we can get it documented,” Capt. Hart said.

The road spike investigation has produced a couple of leads but no arrests yet, according to Capt. Hart.

WBRC was unable to reach anyone at Warrior Met Coal for a response.

