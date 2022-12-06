Tuscaloosa City Schools honors teachers and support staff during Apple Awards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools recognized some of its best employees in and out of the classroom at the Apple Awards Monday.

The awards honor and recognize teachers, support staff and others who are doing a great job.

More than 60 people were nominated and welcomed to a special luncheon Monday at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

Eight overall Apple Award winners were honored in three categories for their work and commitment to education.

WBRC spoke to Tuscaloosa City Schools Apple Award Winner as Teacher of the Year in Elementary School.

“It’s an honor to be recognized. I work at what I think is the best school in the county or the city. And to be set apart from those teachers and to be separated from them and said you’re doing it, you’re doing your best, that’s probably the biggest honor for me,” said Amber Whitcomb, Tuscaloosa City Schools Apple Award Winner as Teacher of the Year in Elementary School. Whitcomb is a teacher at Woodland Forest Elementary School.

Honorees were recognized in categories for Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the year and Interdisciplinary Innovation Award and Community Spirit:

2022 TCS District Apple Award Winners:

Teacher of the Year - Elementary

Amber Whitcomb - Woodland Forrest Elementary School

Teacher of the Year - Secondary

Ryan Ballard - Northridge Middle School

Support Employee of the Year - Elementary

Nichole Redding - Woodland Forrest Elementary School

Support Employee of the Year - Secondary

Nakesha Coleman-Wesley - Eastwood Middle School

Support Employee of the Year - Central Support Team

Kim Hamner

Support Employee of the Year - Transportation

Greg Rogers

Interdisciplinary Innovation Award - Elementary

Paige Weiland (Holtz) - Skyland Elementary School

Interdisciplinary Innovation Award - Secondary

Amanda Anderson - Eastwood Middle School

Community Spirit Award Winners

Shelton State Community College

University of Alabama College of Education

Nick’s Kids Foundation

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.