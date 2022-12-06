Tuscaloosa City Schools honors teachers and support staff during Apple Awards
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools recognized some of its best employees in and out of the classroom at the Apple Awards Monday.
The awards honor and recognize teachers, support staff and others who are doing a great job.
More than 60 people were nominated and welcomed to a special luncheon Monday at the Tuscaloosa River Market.
Eight overall Apple Award winners were honored in three categories for their work and commitment to education.
WBRC spoke to Tuscaloosa City Schools Apple Award Winner as Teacher of the Year in Elementary School.
“It’s an honor to be recognized. I work at what I think is the best school in the county or the city. And to be set apart from those teachers and to be separated from them and said you’re doing it, you’re doing your best, that’s probably the biggest honor for me,” said Amber Whitcomb, Tuscaloosa City Schools Apple Award Winner as Teacher of the Year in Elementary School. Whitcomb is a teacher at Woodland Forest Elementary School.
Honorees were recognized in categories for Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the year and Interdisciplinary Innovation Award and Community Spirit:
2022 TCS District Apple Award Winners:
Teacher of the Year - Elementary
Amber Whitcomb - Woodland Forrest Elementary School
Teacher of the Year - Secondary
Ryan Ballard - Northridge Middle School
Support Employee of the Year - Elementary
Nichole Redding - Woodland Forrest Elementary School
Support Employee of the Year - Secondary
Nakesha Coleman-Wesley - Eastwood Middle School
Support Employee of the Year - Central Support Team
Kim Hamner
Support Employee of the Year - Transportation
Greg Rogers
Interdisciplinary Innovation Award - Elementary
Paige Weiland (Holtz) - Skyland Elementary School
Interdisciplinary Innovation Award - Secondary
Amanda Anderson - Eastwood Middle School
Community Spirit Award Winners
Shelton State Community College
University of Alabama College of Education
Nick’s Kids Foundation
