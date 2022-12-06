LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say

Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said while officers were on the scene, which is near Lee High School, someone fired a gun before fleeing. No one was injured.

McGriff said multiple people were detained. At least three have charges pending.

No other information was released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Stocks.
Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III of...
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident
Source: WBRC video
Questions over property sales in Leeds
Source: WBRC video
ID cards available for people with autism spectrum disorder
Leeds City Councilman Eric Turner discusses expenses.
‘The people need answers’: Leeds councilman questions city expenses
Source: WBRC video
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails