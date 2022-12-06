LawCall
Shelby Humane announces it has reached max capacity

Dog and cat generic
Dog and cat generic(Geraint Rowland / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that it has reached max capacity.

The shelter says animals are being brought in faster than they can get them adopted. There are ways you can help, including becoming a foster or adopting.

For more information on how you can adopt click here. To learn about becoming a foster, visit the link here.

Appointments are highly recommended. To see the new hours of operation, click here.

Shelby Humane is a no-kill shelter.

