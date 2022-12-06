Shelby County new zoning district for medical cannabis facilities

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County wants your input on having medical cannabis facilities in portions of the county.

The Shelby County Commission recently approved a resolution for the creation of a new zoning district which allows for public involvement on where these facilities can be set up.

County officials said they do not want companies coming into Shelby County with a processing, storage or growing medical cannabis facility without neighbors knowing, they must go through the zoning process.

County Manager, Chad Scroggins said they would have to go before the planning commission and have a public hearing.

“So, by creating this zoning classification, it is a process to make sure the public is involved in knowing where a facility is and or if it were to be sited there,” Scroggins said.

This will keep from companies trying to put their facilities in industrialized, residential or commercial areas.

Some companies have reached out since the zoning was put in place but quickly moved onto other counties due to the rigorous process.

“It’s likely that they see these additional zoning criteria where they would have to go in front of the public and have a public hearing that they will likely choose an area with low resistance,” Scroggins said. “This just applies to those growing, processing, transportation facilities it has nothing to do with dispensing or retail sales.”

Shelby County has not opted in for dispensing or retail sales in the zoned unincorporated portions of the county, and even if they did, they would still go before the public.

After going through the zoning process, if a company is approved, next steps would be to apply to the state to be one of the locations chosen for a growing or distribution facility.

