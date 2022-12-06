LawCall
Safe exchange spots continue to pop up for those buying and selling items online

Adamsville becomes latest city to offer the safety feature
Police departments setting up safe exchange meetup zones
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Much like Santa, you are probably working on finding the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones and your search could lead you to online market places.

Now, several police departments are working to remind their communities that safe spaces exist for the transfer of goods.

Adamsville Police actually just announced the safe exchange zone on their social media platforms.

They say the spots can be used for both private property deals and even child custody transfers.

Birmingham, Bessemer and Hoover are just a few of the other cities that have ‘meet up spots’ available for use. Hoover actually has three places scattered across the city.

“These spots are all in public locations, they are well lit and they have good video surveillance so the citizens that are using them can feel comfortable when they are using them,” said Hoover Police Lieutenant Daniel Lowe.

Lieutenant Lowe says they expect to see more people using the spots this month due to holiday gifting. He also says there are a few tips you should know before you do.

“Just some of the things to keep in mind when for citizens when they are making these types of transactions. Just use common sense. Your dealing with someone who you met online, that you may now know on a personal basis. Go in groups when you can, there is always safety in numbers. So if you can avoid doing something alone that is always a good idea. If you ever feel unsafe, you can call the police department and we will be glad to come by and check on that situation,” said Lt. Lowe.

He also suggests scheduling transactions during daylight hours, and that you get information from the other party before showing up.

“Making sure that you know the person you are looking for. Their name and what vehicle they are going to be driving, maybe even what they are wearing so you don’t get approached by someone who may not be the person you are looking for,” said Lt. Lowe.

Like the locations in Hoover, the Adamsville location is under constant video surveillance.

