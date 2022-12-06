Patchy drizzle this morning with temps warming into the 70s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Let’s begin our morning with The Three Things To Know about weather:

We are experiencing patchy drizzle this morning through early afternoon, mainly for areas along and north of I 20/59;

Warm temps are in the forecast, with highs expected to rise into the 70s today through Thursday;

And, a cold front is forecast to move our way by the end of the week bringing cooler temperatures by the weekend.

Our live cameras are showing overcast skies and those clouds could prove to be pretty pesky for the next several days.

As of the 4am hour, our temps are starting out above average highs for this time of the year. It was 65 in Birmingham, 67 in Tuscaloosa, 61 in Anniston, 64 in Cullman and 65 in Clanton. Northeast Alabama saw our coolest morning temps, in the low 50s for areas of Cherokee and Etowah counties.

AccuTrack radar shows patchy to isolated drizzle mainly for our northern counties, with drier areas for our southern counties. If you’re traveling around the Southeast today, most of the heavier rainfall is seen into east Tennessee, north Georgia and into the Carolinas.

Looking at The Next 24 Hours our futurecast data shows the drizzle continuing at least through the early afternoon, with very warm muggy air. By noontime we could already see temps into the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs today will likely top out around 72-degrees in Birmingham, mid-70s for western counties and upper 60s to low 70s for our eastern counties.

The Next Big Thing is even warmer air headed our way through Thursday.

Future radar shows mostly cloudy skies, with most shower activity lifting to the Tennessee Valley Area. Highs tomorrow will likely reach the mid-70s in most locations.

Looking at the next 7-days we continue to see that warm air linger through Thursday and possibly on Friday. But Thursday looks to be our warmest day, with highs reaching the upper 70s for most. Areas of west Alabama could even see low 80-degree readings.

An approaching cold front should bring cooler temps by the weekend, but it also brings a chance of showers for Friday through early next week. The best chance of rain this weekend looks to be on Sunday.

Here’s hoping you have a nice Tuesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.