Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.

AAA says Tuscaloosa typically has some of the lower gas prices in the state. It’s been well over a year since we’ve seen it below the $3 per gallon threshold. Gas prices could actually drop even lower as we get closer to Christmas and into the new year.

AAA spokesman Clay Ingram says we’re not the only ones enjoying lower gasoline prices.

“It’s that time of year when our prices kind of normally naturally drop because our demand is dropping this time of year. It’s not just here in the U.S. China’s demand has dropped significantly. Their COVID restrictions they are under again for their second or third time again, I think and so that has really curbed their consumption quite a bit,” said Ingram.

On the diesel side of things, the average price per gallon statewide is $4.78.

