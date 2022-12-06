Food Bank distributing 1,000 holiday food boxes at Birmingham Crossplex

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is kicking up their community efforts for the holiday season with a food box distribution at the Birmingham Crossplex.

The event will be Wednesday, December 14 beginning at 9 a.m.

Holiday boxes, fresh produce and a protein will be provided to 1,000 households on a first-come, first served basis while supplies last.

“At the Community Food Bank, we know times are tough for families right now, and many are making impossible choices during this holiday season,” said Nicole Williams, Chief Executive Officer at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Coca-Cola and Piggly Wiggly to put food in the hands of those facing hunger in our community.”

For more information on The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama or its Holiday Box Program, visit www.Feedingal.org. View the full distribution calendar here.

