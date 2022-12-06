Drug bust in Columbiana: officers seize fentanyl, a gun and money

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said traffic stops are one of the ways they’re keeping fentanyl out of their county.

last Tuesday in Columbiana, officers seized large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and over $2,000.

Patrick Burns is currently being held in the Shelby County jail on a $1 million bond.

Due to the long investigation on Burns, his criminal history and the fentanyl found, deputies were able to request the highest bond they could.

Burns is charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Unlawful Distribution, 4 counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Obstructing Justice, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Drug Task Force Commander, Joe McGee said fentanyl is the most dangerous drug they deal with, and traffic stops can sometimes be a safer way to stop illegal drug trade within the county.

“It’s a safe way, often times it can be safer than a search warrant just because catching them out in their vehicle often times by themselves can be a little bit safer for the law enforcement officers who are involved in it.”

This is one of the many cases they are working but anytime they can have some success and take someone off the street who is moving large amounts of drugs, its a win for them.

They continue to ask for the public’s help if you see something say something.

