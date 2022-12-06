Department of Homeland Security extends STAR ID deadline

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Department of Homeland Security is extending the deadline for you to get a REAL ID by another two years. Here in Alabama, it’s known as the STAR ID.

The program was set to begin this coming May but now, the deadline is May 7, 2025.

For years, we’ve been counting down that STAR ID deadline, but it’s pushed back once again and the big reason is the lingering impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers says that motor-vehicle offices across the country closed during the pandemic, causing huge backlogs and many offices are still trying to recover.

STAR IDs are a step beyond a regular driver’s license. In just a few years, they will be required to take any domestic flight or enter certain federal facilities.

Dankers says even though you have more time now to get the STAR Id, you don’t need to procrastinate and accidentally forget.

“If you’re going on a domestic trip on May 7, 2025 and you are maybe going with friends or family, a special event you put a lot of money into that,” she said. “And you show up at the checkpoint and you don’t have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification... what’s going to happen is the TSA officer will not be allowed to let you into the security checkpoint.”

You can only get a STAR ID at an ALEA Drivers License exam office and you must bring four different documents that can verify your identity and date of birth, your Social Security number, and your current residence.

There are dozens of document options to prove your identification. The list can be found on ALEA’s website.

