LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top two pass rushers are leaving for the NFL.

Defensive end Colby Wooden announced in a video on social media that he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft. Edge rusher Derick Hall also posted a video to announced his plans to leave.

Hall is a senior who already had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but could have returned for a fifth season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Hall is projected as a potential second-round draft pick while projections have Wooden in the mid-round range.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Stocks.
Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III of...
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

Latest News

Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
Texas Southern forward John Walker III, left, strips the ball from Auburn forward Jaylin...
No. 13 Auburn defeats Texas Southern 72-56
Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States displays her medal for the artistic gymnastics...
2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024
Troy University's Carlton Martial is closing in on the FBS tackle record.
Troy’s 5-9-ish Carlton Martial closing on FBS tackle record